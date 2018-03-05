Florida Legislature debates school safety, gun measures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate has agreed to advance a bill that would increase school safety and restrict gun purchases following a rare weekend session in the wake of last month's shooting at a high school that killed 17 people.

Legislators debated dozens of amendments to the 100-page bill Saturday before approving the measure for a Monday vote.

The Republican-controlled Senate rejected Democratic proposals to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines, along with a proposal to strip language from the bill to create a program to arm teachers.

Some GOP senators opposed it because they don't agree with raising the minimum age to guy a rifle from 18 to 21.