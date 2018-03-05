Florida Legislature: Require 2/3 vote for future tax hikes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters will decide whether to make it harder to raise taxes or fees in the future.
The Florida Senate voted 25-13 Monday in
The proposal is a top priority for Gov. Rick Scott, who wanted it to go before voters in November. Sixty
Several other states, including California, have similar restrictions on tax hikes.
Democrats who opposed the legislation said it was short-sighted and would prevent the Legislature from cleaning up loopholes and tax breaks.
Republican supporters said it should be harder to take money away from citizens.
