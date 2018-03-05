Former Bolivian president faces US trial for 2003 killings
A
A
Share via Email
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former president of Bolivia and his
Jury selection begins Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the case against former Bolivian President Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, and his former
In the lawsuit, the families of eight Bolivians who were killed claim the two officials planned to kill thousands of civilians to crush political opposition. The lawsuit was filed under the Torture Victim Protection Act, which authorizes suits in the U.S. for extrajudicial killings.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Their son went to Syria. They tried to send him money. Now, they're facing prison
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set