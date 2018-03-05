France to introduce 90-euro fines for sexist catcalls
PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says the government is introducing a 90-euro fine ($110) for street harassment and sexist comments.
Collomb said in a speech Monday the measure will be imposed in coming months, though he did not say how it would be enforced.
The announcement follows a recent report from a group of French lawmakers proposing a fine for "comments,
President Emmanuel Macron's government is preparing a sweeping new law targeting sexual violence and harassment, to be presented in coming weeks.
