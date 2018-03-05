French foreign minister in Iran amid missile criticism

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is reporting that France's foreign minister has arrived in Tehran amid French criticism of Tehran's ballistic missile program.

The Monday report said Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold meetings with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Le Drian's office says a key part of the trip will be diplomacy over the war in Syria and trying to get Iran to use its influence on Syrian President Bashar Assad to agree to a cease-fire.

This is the third time that a high-ranking French official visits Iran after the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. France increasingly has criticized Iran's ballistic missile program since the deal.