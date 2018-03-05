Huge waves slam into Puerto Rico, force evacuations
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Waves nearly 30 feet (9
The Department of Public Safety said Monday that coastal roads in San Juan and other areas remain closed as large waves are washing over them. Several beaches also have been closed as well as 24 schools. The swells have destroyed several docks, among other things.
Officials said the waves are larger than those generated by Hurricane Maria when it hit Puerto Rico nearly six months ago as a Category 4 storm.
Forecasters said the swell also is affecting the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to last through Wednesday. Authorities have rescued three people from a flooded motel and a surfer along Puerto Rico's northwest coast.
