Huge waves slam into Puerto Rico, force evacuations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Waves nearly 30 feet (9 metres ) high from a U.S. winter storm are slamming into Puerto Rico, forcing authorities to evacuate dozens of families.

The Department of Public Safety said Monday that coastal roads in San Juan and other areas remain closed as large waves are washing over them. Several beaches also have been closed as well as 24 schools. The swells have destroyed several docks, among other things.

Officials said the waves are larger than those generated by Hurricane Maria when it hit Puerto Rico nearly six months ago as a Category 4 storm.