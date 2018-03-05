Inventor's firm says creator of the wind-up radio has died

LONDON — Trevor Baylis, creator of the clockwork or wind-up radio, has died. He was 80.

David Bunting, CEO of Trevor Baylis Brands, says Baylis died Monday after a lengthy illness.

Baylis developed his best-known invention after seeing a television program on AIDS in Africa and learning that people weren't getting lifesaving information because they didn't have electricity and couldn't afford batteries to power radios.

Inspired by old-fashioned gramophones, Baylis designed a wind-up radio. The invention won him international acclaim and an audience with Nelson Mandela, but didn't pay huge dividends. He later formed a company to help inventors protect and market products, but wasn't motivated by wealth.