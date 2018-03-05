News / World

Israeli media: Close Netanyahu aide turns state witness

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Nir Hefetz, a longtime media adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, arrives to a Magistrate court in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israeli media say a third confidant of Netanyahu agreed to turn state witness and testify against the prime minister, who faces a wave of corruption allegations. Various outlets say Hefetz agreed Monday, March 5, 2018 to testify in return for a more lenient punishment. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

JERUSALEM — A third confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to turn state witness and testify against the prime minister, who faces a wave of corruption allegations, Israeli media reported Monday.

Various outlets say longtime Netanyahu family spokesman Nir Hefetz agreed to testify in return for a more lenient punishment. He joins Shlomo Filber, another long-time aide, enmeshed in scandal. Both are under arrest on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel's Bezeq telecom company in return for favourable coverage of Netanyahu and his family by the firm's popular news website .

Israeli police have recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two separate cases. Longtime aide Ari Harow is a state witness in one of those.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

