Italy's early results show centre-right coalition leads vote
ROME — Preliminary results released by Italy's interior ministry show the
With no faction winning a clear majority, the results early Monday confirm that negotiations to form a government that can win a confidence vote in Parliament will likely be long and fraught.
The partial results show the right-wing, anti-immigrant and euroskeptic League party of Matteo Salvini surpassing the establishment Forza Italia party of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The League captured around 18
The results confirm the defeat of the two main political forces that have dominated Italian politics — Forza Italia and the
