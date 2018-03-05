Italy's early results show centre-right coalition leads vote

ROME — Preliminary results released by Italy's interior ministry show the centre -right coalition winning about 37 per cent of the parliamentary vote and the 5-Star Movement getting about 31 per cent , with the centre -left coalition far behind with 23 per cent .

With no faction winning a clear majority, the results early Monday confirm that negotiations to form a government that can win a confidence vote in Parliament will likely be long and fraught.

The partial results show the right-wing, anti-immigrant and euroskeptic League party of Matteo Salvini surpassing the establishment Forza Italia party of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The League captured around 18 per cent , while Forza Italia had less than 14 per cent .