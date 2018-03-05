News / World

Italy's early results show centre-right coalition leads vote

In this frame taken from a video provided by the Five-Star Movement, movement 's Leader Luigi Di Maio, right, and other movement's members react as they look at the first results of the Italian general elections in Rome, Monday, March 5, 2018. Sunday's vote is one being watched to see if Italy will succumb to the populist, euroskeptic and far-right sentiment that has swept through Europe in recent years. (Five-Star Movement via AP)

ROME — Preliminary results released by Italy's interior ministry show the centre -right coalition winning about 37 per cent of the parliamentary vote and the 5-Star Movement getting about 31 per cent , with the centre -left coalition far behind with 23 per cent .

With no faction winning a clear majority, the results early Monday confirm that negotiations to form a government that can win a confidence vote in Parliament will likely be long and fraught.

The partial results show the right-wing, anti-immigrant and euroskeptic League party of Matteo Salvini surpassing the establishment Forza Italia party of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The League captured around 18 per cent , while Forza Italia had less than 14 per cent .

The results confirm the defeat of the two main political forces that have dominated Italian politics — Forza Italia and the centre -left.

