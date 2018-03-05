Judge won't order grant award in California immigration suit
SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco will not immediately require the Trump administration to award California a law enforcement grant that the administration has held over concerns the state does not comply with immigration law.
U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Monday rejected the state's request for a preliminary injunction to turn over the money. Orrick said the amount of money at issue — $1 million — was relatively small and was at this point only delayed.
But the judge also rejected a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss California's lawsuit. An email to the state attorney general's office was not immediately returned.
The suit stemmed from Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement in July that the DOJ was placing immigration restrictions on a major federal grant.
