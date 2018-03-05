Judge won't order grant award in California immigration suit

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in San Francisco will not immediately require the Trump administration to award California a law enforcement grant that the administration has held over concerns the state does not comply with immigration law.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick on Monday rejected the state's request for a preliminary injunction to turn over the money. Orrick said the amount of money at issue — $1 million — was relatively small and was at this point only delayed.

But the judge also rejected a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss California's lawsuit. An email to the state attorney general's office was not immediately returned.