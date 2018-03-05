Kentucky horse country attractions teaming up for tours
A
A
Share via Email
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky Derby Museum are teaming up to offer spring tours for people wanting to learn more about famous thoroughbreds.
Called the Legacy and Legend Tour, it includes transportation, lunch, admissions and a guided, behind-the-scenes experience.
Officials say guests will begin the tour at the Derby Museum in Louisville. Besides experiencing the museum, they can watch morning workouts at Churchill Downs.
Guests will then go by chartered bus to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. The experience includes touring the grounds to visit memorials to Man o' War and Secretariat. They'll also have a chance to meet Kentucky Derby winners Funny Cide and Go for Gin.
Tours are available April 5, 12 and 19 for $200 per person; and April 26 and May 3 for $250 per person.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Representation matters' a resounding message at 2018 Oscars ceremony
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set