Lawyers seek release of Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey
A
A
Share via Email
EDIRNE, Turkey — The Lawyers for two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey have formally requested their release from custody.
The two were arrested last week for allegedly entering a Turkish military zone and on suspicion of attempted espionage. Greece said the two soldiers — a lieutenant and a sergeant — accidentally strayed into Turkey during a patrol of the Greek-Turkish border, due to bad weather. The development has added to strained ties between the NATO allies.
Lawyers filed a demand for their release with the court in the northwestern Turkish city of Edirne on Monday.
The private Dogan news agency said court officials had begun considering the case.
A river marks most of the border, while a fence runs along much of the land section. However, some parts aren't clearly marked.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Their son went to Syria. They tried to send him money. Now, they're facing prison
-
'Representation matters' a resounding message at 2018 Oscars ceremony
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis