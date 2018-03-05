New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place
NEW YORK — The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan
The Parks Department says it has reversed a prior decision to remove the trees' sweaters after residents of the West Village
Parks spokesman Sam Biederman says the department had a change of heart and the sweaters will not be removed by officials.
Local business owner Holly Boardman installed the sweaters last Thanksgiving in order to beautify the
