Nordstrom rejects buyout deal from Nordstrom family
NEW YORK — Department store operator Nordstrom said Monday it had rejected a takeover offer from members of the Nordstrom family, calling the price "inadequate."
A special committee for the company's board of directors said it rejected the offer and said it will stop discussions with the family members unless they can increase the price. Last year, Nordstrom's board formed the committee to represent the company in any talks with the family over a potential sale.
Nordstrom, like other department stores, is trying to adapt to changing customer
Taking the company private would pave the way for the chain — which traces its roots back to a Seattle shoe store opened in 1901 — to manage its reinvention without the watch of the public markets.