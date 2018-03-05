North Carolina legislator won't resign despite allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina state legislator says he won't step down even though fellow Democrats —including Gov. Roy Cooper — called on him to resign following a media report in which people said he made unwanted sexual advances.

Rep. Duane Hall of Raleigh sent a statement over the weekend to WUNC radio saying he'll defend his reputation and accused "a tiny far-left element" in the Democratic Party of seeking to finish him off.

NC Policy Watch's report last week identified a Democratic campaign aide saying Hall made inappropriate sexual remarks to her. The report also quoted witnesses saying he kissed two women without their consent at public events.