Parts of Albania flooded as authorities release excess water
TIRANA, Albania — Parts of northwestern Albania have been flooded after authorities started to release excess waters from three hydropower stations.
The country's
Power from the power stations was being generated at full capacity.
Many rivers in Albania have got swollen by continuous rain and melting snow.
Many remote villages are still blocked. Roads in the village of Obot, Shkodra district, were 30
Rain is forecast to continue in the next days.
