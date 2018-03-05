Police officers cleared in Labor Day beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Prosecutors say they will not charge two police officers who killed a man who authorities say was driving recklessly in a South Carolina beach town on Labor Day.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says the two Myrtle Beach officers were right in being in fear for their lives and others when they killed 32-year-old Jarvis Hayes on Sept. 4.

In a letter obtained by The Sun News of Myrtle Beach , Richardson said Hayes drove his Jaguar onto a sidewalk before two officers tried to pull him over.

Richardson says Hayes ignored the officers and collided with a patrol car, briefly trapping another officer's leg.