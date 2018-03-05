Political veteran named as new Dutch foreign minister

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government has named a political veteran as its new foreign affairs minister to replace the envoy who quit last month after admitting that he lied about a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The government information service announced Monday that Stef Blok will be sworn in Wednesday by King Willem-Alexander.

Blok, a long-serving member of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre -right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, left politics following an election last year, but has been recalled by Rutte to replace Halbe Zijlstra.