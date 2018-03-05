Riot project makes Detroit museum national medal finalist

DETROIT — A project looking at the city's 1967 riot has made a Detroit museum a finalist for a national honour .

The Detroit Historical Museum is one of 29 up for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

Winners will be announced in the spring. The Detroit Historical Society says the announcement was made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The "Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward" project is meant to educate people about the origins of the 1967 riot and its impact on the city's future.