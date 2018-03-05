Riot project makes Detroit museum national medal finalist
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — A project looking at the city's 1967 riot has made a Detroit museum a finalist for a national
The Detroit Historical Museum is one of 29 up for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
Winners will be announced in the spring. The Detroit Historical Society says the announcement was made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The "Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward" project is meant to educate people about the origins of the 1967 riot and its impact on the city's future.
Tensions over lack of housing for blacks and open animosity with the mostly white police department erupted following a July 23, 1967 raid on an after-hours club. Rioting and looting enveloped 25 city blocks for days and claimed 43 lives.
Most Popular
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis
-
-
Their son went to Syria. They tried to send him money. Now, they're facing prison
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim