Romanian reporters criticize mayor for "insulting" language
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian journalists have criticized the mayor of the western city of Timisoara for using "aggressive and insulting language" about reporters.
Timisoara Mayor Nicolae Robu labeled some journalists "social parasites who live off protection ... taxes" in a post Friday on social media. The same day he suggested some journalists were prostitutes.
Fifteen journalists who work in Timisoara said in a statement Monday that "all these attacks represent a violation of European norms of communication and a form of intimidation." They said the mayor had also previously spoken disrespectfully about journalists.
In response, Robu wrote that he respected some journalists, adding: "not everyone who kicks a ball ... is a football player and not everyone who writes ... is a journalist."
The journalists urged Robu's Liberal Party to sanction him.
