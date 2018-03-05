Stars flock to Elton John's Oscar party to cheer on winners
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation viewing party has attracted numerous entertainers who cheered on the biggest moments of the Academy Awards.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Ricky Martin, Billie Jean King, Lionel Richie, Caitlyn Jenner, Lea Michele and Judith Light were among other celebs who cheered loudly during some of the show's bigger moments Sunday.
Allison Janney's best supporting actress win got wild applause, as did Frances McDormand when she called for an "inclusion rider" during her acceptance speech celebrating diversity and women storytellers.
The 26th annual event features an elegant dinner during the show, then later, a silent auction to raise funds for the charity and a concert. This year's talent was the rock band Greta Van Fleet.
Organizers say the event raised $5.9 million.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Their son went to Syria. They tried to send him money. Now, they're facing prison
-
'Representation matters' a resounding message at 2018 Oscars ceremony
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set
-
'I wasn't safe:' Sackville woman files complaint after being sent from hospital in mental health crisis