The Latest: $25K bail set for Minnesota man in weapons case
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Latest on weapons charges against Minnesota man whose son allegedly threatened a classmate (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
Bail is set at $25,000 for a Vadnais Heights man charged with illegally possessing a
The man remained in jail after making his first appearance in Ramsey County court on Monday.
The father was charged with two felony weapons counts and a gross
The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.
Court records do not list an attorney for the father who could speak on his behalf. The man is due back in court next week. The AP isn't naming the father to protect the identity of the teen, whose name isn't being released because of his age.
2:55 p.m.
Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with illegally possessing a
Authorities say they discovered a cache of weapons during a search of the family's Vadnais Heights home prompted by the boy's alleged threat last week.
The father was charged Monday with two felony weapons counts and a gross
The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.
Authorities say Friday's search by federal and local officers was spurred by a parent's report that a student from the Academy for Sciences & Agriculture in Vadnais Heights made a threat against another student.