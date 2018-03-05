The Latest: $25K bail set for Minnesota man in weapons case

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Latest on weapons charges against Minnesota man whose son allegedly threatened a classmate (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Bail is set at $25,000 for a Vadnais Heights man charged with illegally possessing a machine-gun and a short- barrelled shotgun after his 13-year-old son allegedly threatened a classmate.

The man remained in jail after making his first appearance in Ramsey County court on Monday.

The father was charged with two felony weapons counts and a gross misdemeanour for negligently storing loaded firearms where a child could get at them. Except in certain cases, it's illegal to possess a machine-gun or short- barrelled shotgun in Minnesota. The complaint alleges neither weapon was registered or approved for legal possession.

The son is accused in juvenile court of making threats.

Court records do not list an attorney for the father who could speak on his behalf. The man is due back in court next week. The AP isn't naming the father to protect the identity of the teen, whose name isn't being released because of his age.

