The Latest: Access to West Virginia Capitol visitors cut off

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Latest on a bill to give West Virginia teachers a pay raise to end a strike (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Officials have shut down visitor access to the West Virginia Capitol building after thousands of striking teachers seeking better pay and improved health benefits arrived to lobby lawmakers.

West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina says more than 5,000 people had filed through two security entrances as of noon Monday. He says visitor access was cut off about an hour later.

Messina says "given the size of the lines still waiting outside, and the placement of the crowds inside, Capitol Police and the State Fire Marshal' Office agreed that a safety concern was imminent."

Messina says he didn't know how many people were turned away, but the lines still stretched around the Capitol by early afternoon.

___

6 a.m.

A statewide strike by West Virginia's teachers enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.

As the labour dispute drags on, students are playing a waiting game — and video games — while trying to to keep themselves busy.

The strike began Feb. 22 with teachers protesting salaries that are among the lowest in the nation and rising health care costs.

After four years with zero pay increases, the teachers are waiting on a legislative committee to take action, but no committee meetings have been scheduled.

Charleston fifth grader Kelsie Hodges has taken some extra skating lessons with her mother at a South Charleston ice arena.