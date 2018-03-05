The Latest: College lockdown ends; students return to dorms

UTICA, N.Y. — The Latest on a lockdown at an upstate New York college campus (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Officials at an upstate New York college say a lockdown sparked by a telephone threat has ended after all buildings were searched and staff and students escorted to safe locations.

Utica College in central New York sent messages on social media late Monday morning asking students to shelter in place. The college says everyone was later escorted to Strebel Student Center and Clark Athletic Center, which were declared "safe zones." Police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Late Monday afternoon, officials said faculty and staff were being released from campus and residential students allowed to return to their dorms.

The investigation was continuing, with police remaining on campus. Police said there were no arrests and no confirmation of any shooter on campus.

___

2:15 p.m.

An upstate New York college is on lockdown due to what it calls a "real, credible threat," but the college and police say there has been no confirmation of shots fired or injuries reported.

Utica College in central New York sent messages on social media late Monday morning asking students to shelter in place. The college told students they would be evacuated and escorted to a safe location.

The college and city police later said there had been no confirmation of shots or any injuries.

Police said the college received a threat of someone saying he had a weapon around 11 a.m. Monday.

State police, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Utica City Police were on the scene.