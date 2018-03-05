The Latest: Councilors announce push to decriminalize pot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on two Albuquerque city
7:40 p.m.
An Albuquerque city
Pat Davis' comments Monday came as he and fellow Councilman Isaac Benton outlined their proposal change to Albuquerque's criminal code and make small amounts of marijuana possession a citable
Davis says officers could either issue a $25 ticket or essentially do nothing when finding someone with the small amount of pot on them.
The change would add Albuquerque to a growing list of municipalities that have decriminalized possessing marijuana in small amounts. It must win approval from full City Council and mayor to become law.
9:45 a.m.
Two Albuquerque city
It now allows for authorities to issue $50 fines to first-time offenders possessing an ounce or less of marijuana. The infraction can also result in a maximum of 15 days in jail under the criminal code.
Under Davis and Benton's proposal, possessing pot without a valid referral would be a citable
The same citation could be applied in cases where an officer finds a person in possession of marijuana paraphernalia, like a pipe or bong.
