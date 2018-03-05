The Latest: Oregon governor signs gun control law

SALEM, Ore. — The Latest on gun control legislation passed by Oregon lawmakers (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law a bill that bars convicted domestic abusers and people under restraining orders from buying or owning guns and ammunition.

Brown signed the bill that adds more people to an existing ban on the steps of the Oregon state capitol as several hundred onlookers cheered.

Among them were high school students who had come to press for school safety and to meet with Brown.

Brown said the law is the first passed since the Valentine's Day massacre at a Florida school.

The bill was introduced before the shooting, and was passed by lawmakers after the killings of 17 people.

12:06 p.m.

Hundreds of high school students carrying signs and clamouring for gun control have travelled to Oregon's state capitol as they joined a welling tide of activism in the wake of the deadly Florida school shootings.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown met with the students Monday and urged the 18-year-olds among them to register to vote. Later in the day, Brown was scheduled to sign into a law a bill banning possession of guns and ammunition by people convicted of domestic abuse and under restraining orders.

The bill closed a loophole in a 2015 law that excluded some abusers from the ban, such as boyfriends who abuse partners they don't live with.