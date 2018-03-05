The Latest: Possible threat to California college resolved
CYPRESS, Calif. — The Latest on a report of a possible threat to a Southern California college (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
A Southern California college says a threat against the campus has been resolved.
The news came as police in the Los Angeles County city of Whittier said the relatives of a 24-year-old man had reported receiving a text message from him saying he was going to shoot up a school.
Whittier police Officer John Scoggins says the threat was not specific but the last school the man attended was Cypress College, so authorities notified the Orange County campus.
Scoggins says no weapons were found at the man's home in nearby Pico Rivera and he was detained for a mental health evaluation.
6:34 a.m.
The college says it's hoped that afternoon and evening classes will be held.
The two-year college in north Orange County enrolls about 15,500 students each semester.
