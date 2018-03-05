The Latest: S. Korean delegation heads to N. Korea for talks
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on a South Korean delegation visiting North Korea for talks (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
A group of high-level South Korean officials has left for North Korea for talks on North Korea's nuclear program and ways to help resume talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
Chung Eui-yong, a special envoy for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said before his departure Monday that he'll relay Moon's hopes for North Korean nuclear disarmament and a permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Chung heads a 10-member delegation that includes intelligence chief Suh Hoon.
Media footage showed Chung and other officials posing for a group photo before boarding a plane at a military airport near Seoul on Monday afternoon.
Chung's two-day trip may include talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. If Kim or other North Korean officials show a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Shattered hearts:’ Fundraiser launched for family of 11-year-old Lower Sackville fire victim
-
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
Canadian Oscar nominees reveal secrets from 'The Shape of Water' set
-