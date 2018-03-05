The Latest: Slovak PM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — The Latest on the killing of a Slovak investigative journalist (all times local):

5.30 p.m.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused the country's president of destabilizing the situation in Slovakia in the wake of the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

In a televised statement, Fico said "there's no doubt" that President Andrej Kiska had over-stepped the mark when calling for changes to the government and for early elections to resolve the "serious political crisis" in the country following the shooting of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. Their bodies were found Feb. 25.

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak reported on the influence of the Italian mafia in Slovakia and its possible ties to people close to Fico.

Fico also suggested that Hungarian-American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros might be somehow involved in the destabilization that he accuses the president of pursuing.

Kiska beat Fico to the presidency in 2014.

___

2:10 p.m.

Slovak protesters are planning to take to the streets again to demand a thorough investigation into the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee as well as changes in government.

More than a week after the bodies of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were found in their house, President Andrej Kiska says Slovakia faces a "serious political crisis" due to a drop in public trust in the state.

