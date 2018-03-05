Train crew member suspended after 'illegals' announcement

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit has suspended a crew member for allegedly announcing on a morning train that immigration agents were on board looking for "illegals."

The incident occurred Monday morning on a train headed to New York.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn't identify the employee but said he would be suspended without pay pending an investigation.

In a tweet, NJ Transit called the alleged conduct "offensive, inappropriate and unprofessional."

A spokesman for the Newark, New Jersey office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said no agents were on the train Monday.