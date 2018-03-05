UN chief appoints Bloomberg as envoy for climate action

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed former New York mayor and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy for climate action.

Guterres said Bloomberg will support a planned U.N. Climate Summit next year to mobilize more ambitious action to implement the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing production of greenhouse gases.

A longtime activist for clean energy, Bloomberg was appointed U.N. special envoy on cities and climate change by former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon in January 2014.