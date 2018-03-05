West Virginia legislators eye measures to end teacher strike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.
A show of support by thousands of teachers and supporters on Monday didn't immediately sway lawmakers, who failed to agree on a 5
The governor, union leaders and the House of Delegates agreed to the pay raise for the teachers, among the lowest paid in the nation, but the Senate offered only a 4
However, at a conference committee Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns says his chamber's leadership is offering "a compromise position" for further consideration Tuesday morning.
Details were not disclosed publicly.
