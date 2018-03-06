Afghan official: Sticky bomb kills 2 in eastern province

KABUL — An Afghan official says at least two people were killed when a sticky bomb attached to a fuel truck detonated in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the explosion on Tuesday morning also wounded three people.

He says it took place in the province's Behsud district, along a main highway between the provincial capital of Jalalabad with the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan.

Khogyani also says that the force of the explosion was so strong that around 30 shops and car repair places located by the roadside caught fire and burned down.