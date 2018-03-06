Argentina lawmakers propose legalizing elective abortion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — More than 70 Argentine lawmakers of several political parties have presented a bill to legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Some of lawmakers wore green handkerchiefs symbolizing the abortion rights movement as the measure was introduced on Tuesday.

Abortion is only allowed in Argentina in cases of rape and risks to a woman's health.

Legislative efforts to allow elective abortions have failed in the past, but the new measure appears to have wider backing.