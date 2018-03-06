Authorities: Cop raped woman during National Guard training

CHICOPEE, Mass. — A Massachusetts police officer charged with raping a woman during National Guard training has been released on $5,000 bail.

Not-guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Chicopee Officer Corey Fournier on Tuesday to charges including rape, kidnapping and assault and battery.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old and the alleged victim were training with the National Guard at Fort Devens in Ayer on Saturday.

Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb says Fournier was arrested at department headquarters Monday night after going there voluntarily to meet with state police investigators.

Fournier's attorney says his client denies the charges. Fournier is a married father of two who served with the National Guard in Afghanistan.