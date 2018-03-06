Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It's back to school in West Virginia.
Teachers across this poor Appalachian mountain state are returning to their classrooms Wednesday, jubilant after their governor signed a 5
Teachers expressed relief and exhilaration by breaking out into song Tuesday after legislators approved the pay raise bill that a conference committee agreed to hours earlier, ending their strike.
And now the state's 35,000 public school employees can get back to work — and 277,000 students, back to the books.
