Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It's back to school in West Virginia.

Teachers across this poor Appalachian mountain state are returning to their classrooms Wednesday, jubilant after their governor signed a 5 per cent pay raise ending their nine-day walkout.

Teachers expressed relief and exhilaration by breaking out into song Tuesday after legislators approved the pay raise bill that a conference committee agreed to hours earlier, ending their strike.

And now the state's 35,000 public school employees can get back to work — and 277,000 students, back to the books.

