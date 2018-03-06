Baltimore students walk out of class to protest gun violence
BALTIMORE — Hundreds of Baltimore students have marched on City Hall to protest gun violence and call for stricter gun control legislation weeks after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 dead.
The Baltimore Sun reports students from multiple high schools walked out of class Tuesday, chanting "Grades up! Guns down!" during a 5-mile (
The students developed a code of conduct calling for a peaceful demonstration. They also compiled a list of demands, including gun control legislation and social work and
The number of
