British MPs ask Egypt to visit jailed ex-president Morsi

CAIRO — Three British Members of Parliament have requested that Egyptian authorities allow them to visit the country's imprisoned former president Mohammed Morsi over concerns about his health.

The group, headed by the Conservative Party's Crispin Blunt, says in a statement Tuesday it made the request in a letter to the Egyptian ambassador a day earlier. They said they want to visit Morsi in Egypt's Tora prison along with lawyers and a Labour parliamentarian who is a doctor specialized in cases of mistreatment and torture.