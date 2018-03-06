Canadian man pleads guilty to US terror charges

NEW YORK — A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to U.S. charges he supported a 2009 terror attack in Iraq that killed American soldiers.

Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa entered the plea on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Muhammad 'Isa is a Canadian citizen and Iraqi national who was arrested in 2011 on a U.S. warrant. He was extradited to the U.S. in 2015.

An extradition request cited wiretap evidence and an interview of Muhammad 'Isa that American authorities claim linked him to a group of Tunisian jihadists.