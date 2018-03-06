China gifts bronze statue of Marx to German birthplace Trier

BERLIN — A larger-than-life statue of Karl Marx has arrived in his birthplace of Trier, in western Germany.

The bronze sculpture, donated by China, is to be unveiled in May to mark the 200th anniversary of Marx's birthday.

The philosopher and economist, best known for his critique of capitalism, was born in Trier in 1818 and spent the first 17 years of his life in the city.

The 4.4-meter (14-feet) tall statue by Chinese artist Weishan Wu shows Marx in mid-step — left foot first.