CSX: 'Extreme wind gusts' led to freight train derailment
PERRYVILLE, Md. — CSX is attributing "extreme wind gusts" to the derailment of a freight train on a river bridge in Maryland during last week's nor'easter.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that it's still working to remove two rail cars from the Susquehanna River near Perryville.
The train derailed along the Interstate 95 corridor northeast of Baltimore on Friday night. No one was hurt and there was no environmental damage.
Marc Willis, a spokesman for the Federal Railroad Administration, said that agency doesn't have regulations regarding high wind gusts.
CSX said normal train service has since resumed in the area.
Six cars had derailed, and four fell into the water. Three cars were empty. One had some fertilizer residue in it.
