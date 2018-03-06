Driver sentenced for drug-related crash that killed teens

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A New Jersey driver who was speeding and high on PCP when his car went over a curb and fatally struck two teenagers on a sidewalk has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Eric Paterson received separate 12-year sentences for vehicular homicide in the March 2016 deaths of Bryan Rodriguez and Noel Herrera, both 17. The 25-year-old Jersey City man also received a five-year sentence for aggravated assault on 17-year-old Manuel Sanchez, who was critically injured in the accident, but has since recovered.

The three sentences imposed Friday must be served concurrently.