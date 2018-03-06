Fact box about the trial of Danish inventor Peter Madsen

COPENHAGEN — Danish inventor Peter Madsen goes on trial Thursday for the killing of journalist Kim Wall in his submarine. A look at the key facts in the case:

WHO

The defendant is Danish space and submarine enthusiast Peter Langkjaer Madsen, 47. The victim is Swedish journalist Kim Wall, 30. The prosecutor in the case is Jakob Buch-Jepsen.

___

WHERE

Copenhagen City Court

___

WHEN

March 8-April 25. The date for the verdict is unknown.

___

PURPORTED CRIME SCENE

The 33-ton, nearly 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) UC3 Nautilus submarine sailing off Copenhagen

___

PURPORTED TIME OF CRIME

Overnight between Aug. 10 and Aug. 11

___

CHARGES

Murder, dismemberment and indecent handling of a corpse, as well as having sexual relations of a "particularly dangerous nature." Sailing dangerously, forcing one ship to change its course and sailing close to another ship.

Madsen claims he didn't kill Wall and says she died accidentally but he has admitted dismembering her and disposing her body parts at sea.

___

SENTENCE