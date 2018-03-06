France wants a stop to sexist stereotypes in advertising

PARIS — Leading French advertisers and the country's broadcast watchdog are launching a nationwide campaign against sexist stereotypes in ads — from toy trucks marketed for boys to naked women selling vacuum cleaners.

They signed a charter Tuesday pledging to police advertising to abolish "sexist or sexualized stereotypes" of men, women, girls and boys.

Broadcasters and advertisers will submit a report on their efforts to fight sexism — and will face sanctions for any ads deemed "excessive."

Some people attending Paris Fashion Week worried the move could infringe on artistic freedom in France's influential fashion industry.