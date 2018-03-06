France wants to set 15 as minimum age for sexual consent

PARIS — The French government is proposing a law that would say anyone under 15 cannot consent to sex, after widespread shock at two cases involving 11-year-old girls.

It would be the first such law in France, which currently does not have a rule saying a child under a certain age is considered incapable of consenting to sex.

The government's women's affairs office said Tuesday that it has decided to set the threshold at 15 in a bill to be presented to parliament later this month. Earlier, officials had discussed setting it at 13. President Emmanuel Macron, among others, argued for it to be older.