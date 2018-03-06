German police: child killing from 1991 solved, suspect held
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — German police have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of sexually abusing and killing a young girl in the eastern state of Thuringia almost three decades ago.
The case of 10-year-old Stephanie Drews was one of several unsolved child killings re-examined by a special police task force in recent years.
Police and prosecutors said Tuesday the suspect, a truck driver, was arrested Sunday in Berlin and has made a partial confession.
According to MDR television he was previously convicted for sexually abusing children.
Stephanie's body was found below the 'Devil's Valley Bridge' about 40
A televised appeal last year prompted a witness to come forward who remembered a partial license plate for a van spotted on the bridge.