Greek court rejects Turkish extradition request

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has rejected a Turkish extradition request for the second of nine Turkish citizens alleged to be left-wing militants who were arrested in Athens late last year, days before a visit to Greece by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey has sought the extradition of Naci Ozpolat, 48, a Turkish citizen of Kurdish origin, on charges of assisting a terrorist organization. He was one of nine people arrested for alleged links to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which Turkey, the United States and the European Union deem a terrorist organization.