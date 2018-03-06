House to take up school safety bill after Florida shooting

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders say the House will vote on a school safety bill next week as Congress struggles to respond to the deadly assault on a Florida high school.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that the GOP-controlled chamber will vote on a bill creating a federal grant program to train students, teachers and school officials how to identify and intervene early when signs of violence arise. The bill would implement federal school-threat assessment protocols designed to prevent school shootings.

The measure is sponsored by Florida Rep. John Rutherford, a former Jacksonville sheriff. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch has sponsored a similar bill in the Senate, although senators are expected to turn first to a bill strengthening the federal background checks system.