Indiana police standoff after double shooting enters 2nd day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A police standoff has entered its second day outside of a western Indiana home where a man suspected of shooting two people is holed up.

The standoff began Monday after authorities say the man fled after fatally shooting a 29-year-old woman and seriously wounding another person inside of a home in Terre Haute, which is about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

Terre Haute officers tracked down the suspect to a home about two miles away and surrounded it about 4:30 p.m. Monday. The suspect was still holed up there Tuesday morning.