Intel official: Kushner's security access poses no threat

WASHINGTON — The national intelligence director says President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's current access to secret information does not threaten U.S. national security.

Kushner had been cleared to see "top secret/sensitive compartmented information" level for more than a year. But Kushner lost his access to the nation's deepest secrets when White House chief of staff John Kelly downgraded it over questions that arose during his background briefing.

Now, Kushner can see information only at the lower "secret" level.

Dan Coats told Congress Tuesday that Kushner's current access to secret information does not threaten national security because under Kelly's direction, Kushner has temporary access to some information but not to highly classified material.